The lorry was stolen from Chengalpattu and complaint filed in Otteri police station

The police on Monday found a stolen lorry in Namakkal.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a case was filed in the Otteri police station of a lorry been stolen in Chengalpattu.

A police team zeroed in on the two accused, M. Chandrasekar, 63, of Kamarajapuram and E. Ponramalingam, 40, of Medavakkam, who were in Puzhal prison in connection with a robbery case and questioned them.

The accused reportedly admitted to the investigating team that they stole the lorry and sold it in Namakkal. Based on the information provided by the two accused, the police team found the lorry.