Tambaram police commissionerate to auction seized and abandoned vehicles

January 17, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate has planned to auction vehicles which were seized or abandoned by the owners for various traffic violations under the police limits on January 31 at the Chromepet Police Station. The auction of the 97 two-wheelers and one autorickshaw was being done as per Government Order 34 published on September 28 last year by the Chengalpattu district.

Those wanting to participate in the auction need to register themselves by paying a sum of ₹500 and submitting address proof and GST registered number at the Chromepet police station on January 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open auction would be held on January 31 at 11 a.m.

