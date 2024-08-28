Tambaram police arrest two persons for smuggling narcotics into Chennai

The Tambaram Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) in Chennai arrested a man and a woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle synthetic drugs and ganja in a car on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

The police said they received information about two persons allegedly smuggling ganja and heroin into the city from Andhra Pradesh, and the Tambaram PEW was alerted.

They stopped and searched a vehicle proceeding on Sriperumbudur Road in Kundrathur, and in the search operation, they reportedly found more than 10 kg of ganja and several packets of heroin.

Two persons identified as R. Sakthivel of Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu and S. Sabina Khatoom of West Bengal were arrested, and the car that was used to smuggle the drugs was seized.

The accused were produced before Sriperumbudur judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

