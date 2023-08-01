Tambaram police arrest couple involved in landgrab

August 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A police team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested two persons, who were allegedly part of a gang of landgrabbers, which attempted to usurp a property on the G.S.T. Road at Kilambakkam. The CCB team arrested S. Clara Betsy and her husband Suresh Kumar, residing in Sriram Nagar at Gill Nagar, Choolaimedu. The couple were produced before the judicial magistrate at Chengalpattu and remanded in prison.

A senior police officer said the CCB team had registered a case based on a complaint. The complaint had alleged that the gang tried to usurp a property measuring about 85 cents by adopting illegal methods, including creating fake sale deeds, and by going to court.

However, when all the civil suits filed by the gang against five landowners, who had bought the land from the original owner in 1987, were dismissed by various courts, the gang claimed ownership through a string of petitions that went to the Supreme Court, which on December 2, 2022, granted four weeks for the petitioners (the gang led by Solomon Selvaraj of Urapakkam) to pay the court fee in the Chengalpattu district court to get their title suit numbered. As the gang found that their false claim will be exposed, it failed to pay the court fee.

The victims lodged a complaint with Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj alleging harassment by the gang by various means, including creating fraudulent land documents registered at the Sub-Registrar Office at Guduvancheri based on five fake certificates of “natham” pattas that were certified to be genuine by the tahsildar at Vandalur.

Mr. Amalraj directed the CCB to register a case and take up investigation. Following this, the police arrested the couple. The police are on the lookout for the other members of the gang.