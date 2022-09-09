Tambaram MLA lists 10 long-pending demands

Stalin had asked MLAs to list 10 pending infrastructure projects and submit it to Collectors

The Tambaram locality having become a commercial hub for the residents and traders in south Chennai because of the availability of the multimodal transport option witnessed rom heavy traffic congestion. The motorists are facing traffic hardship despite the presence of a flyover on G.S.T. Road.

As part of easing traffic congestion in and around Tambaram locality, the residents have been seeking the Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja and the Chengalpattu district authorities to extend the flyover on the north side of the G.S.T. Road, construction of a new flyover at the Selaiyur-Camp Road junction on Velachery Main Road and widening of the Velachery Main Road from East Tambaram to Camp Road.

Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had advised the MLAs to list 10 important infrastructure projects which had been pending for long and submit it to the District Collectors. Consequently, the Tambaram MLA has prepared a memorandum about 10 important infrastructure projects which have been pending for several years.

Mr. Raja said the memorandum, which was submitted to the Chengalpattu district Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh recently, sought extending the north side of the old flyover on G.S.T. Road till Valluvar Gurukulam school and the need for paving a new service road to link Shanmugam Salai below the flyover. He said the widening of the Velachery Main Road from East Tambaram to Camp Road has been pending for several years as the need for a flyover at the crowded Selaiyur-Camp Road junction.

Among other infrastructure facilities sought by Tambaram MLA was the speeding up of the underground drainage project, which was executed for more than a decade, in Tambaram, issuing of pattas to the residents of the villagers of Ward 50 of the Tambaram Corporation who have been waiting for more than 50 years and creating a link road along the bunds of the Kadapperi Eri for linking the Thiruneermalai Road as the motorists at present are forced to take a detour of more than 5 km to reach the G.S.T. Road via Thiruneermalai Road.

Mr. Raja, citing the absence of a playground in Tambaram, has requested the Chengalpattu Collector to acquire the unused land measuring more than seven acres and belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department in West Tambaram for the same.