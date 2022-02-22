DMK-led alliance wins 54 seats in Tambaram and 32 in Kancheepuram

Counting of votes in progress for the Kundrathur Municipality in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won a majority in the Tambaram and Kancheepuram Corporations while the Opposition All India Anna Dravinda Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) finished a distant second.

Tambaram, which was upgraded to a Corporation by merging five municipalities, including Pallavaram, Pammal and Chitlapakkam and five special panchayats, has 70 wards. Of the 70 wards, the DMK-led alliance won 54 wards.

A senior official of the Chengalpattu district, under which the Tambaram Corporation falls, said the DMK secured a majority by winning 50 seats along with the Congress two seats, the MDMK and the CPI(M) one seat each.

The AIADMK won nine seats while Independents won seven seats.

Some of the big names among the winners are K. Vasanthakumari in Ward 32, P. Lingeswari in Ward 51 and Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja’s nephew T. Kamaraj in Ward 49.

In Kancheepuram, which has 50 wards, the DMK won a majority. District election officials said the DMK and its allies secured 32 seats, AIADMK nine, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 2 seats, and the BJP one. Independents have won in six wards.

Notable winners in the DMK include S. Vimala Devi, aunt of Kancheepuram MLA C. V. M. P. Ezhilarasan, who won from Ward 2, Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj in Ward 9 and R. Malliga in Ward 18.