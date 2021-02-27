Chennai

Tambaram division to open its 100th post office

The Department of Posts will open a sub-post office at Perumbakkam on March 1.

The computerised office will function at No. 52, Dr. Ambedkar Salai, Perumbakkam, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cater to 71,000 people.

T.V. Sundari, Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Tambaram division, said: “With the pincode 600100, the Perumbakkam post office will be the 100th sub-post office of the Tambaram postal division.”

It would provide all postal services, including booking of registered letters, speed posts, parcels and collection of telephone bills and postal insurance premiums. It will offer core banking services. The mail delivery to the area will continue to be provided from Medavakkam Post office.

The Perumbakkam post office is expected to be inaugurated by Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region on March 1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 1:34:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tambaram-division-gets-its-100th-post-office/article33945764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY