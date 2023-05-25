HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tambaram Corporation’s initiative to improve water supply showing results

Augmentation of water supply and renovation of old water pipelines has helped the Corporation supply drinking water at least four days a week for three hours in several localities that were getting supply once in seven days

May 25, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers engaged in repairing an old water pipeline pumping water to a overhead tank in Tambaram Corporation limits.

Workers engaged in repairing an old water pipeline pumping water to a overhead tank in Tambaram Corporation limits. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When several residential localities in the southern suburbs were brought under the purview of the Tambaram Corporation in August 2021, the main issue was the lopsided development of civic infrastructure, mainly piped water supply and underground drainage facility.

While the Pallavaram Municipality comprising Chromepet and Hasthinapuram had the piped drinking water and UGD in place, the piped drinking water scheme was in the completion stage in Tambaram Municipality and work was half-way through in Pammal Municipality.

The remaining two municipalities and five special panchayats did not have dependable water supply. After Alagu Meena took over as Corporation Commissioner in February, she tasked the municipal officials to draw a timetable and take steps to augment drinking water supply to all residents in the corporation limits in summer.

As part of the initiative, the Commissioner had directed the officials to upload the timetable on the website of the Corporation for the summer months. Augmentation of water supply and renovation of old water pipelines has helped the Corporation supply water at least four days a week for three hours in several localities that were getting water once in seven days.

A senior official, explaining the steps about augmenting the water sources, said the 70 wards covering a population of 10.50 lakh get 75 million litres a day (MLD) of water from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Palar river bed, Tamilnadu Water supply and Drainage (TWAD) department, quarry water, open wells and mini borewells.

Except for a few localities under the erstwhile Pallavaram municipality and a few special panchayats, many residential localities of Anakaputhur, Thiruneermalai, Tambaram, and Pammal, were supplied water once in 5 to 7 days. A study was done by the officials to pool the water received from various sources and then ensure fair distribution.

The Corporation started supplying water to those localities without any water pipelines by utilising the 1,932 mini water pumps. It has renovated five old and disused open wells at Madambakkam lake at a cost of ₹27.30 lakh to supply 1.50 million litres daily to Chitlpakkam. It has taken up maintenance work in the quarry at Anakaputhur at a cost of ₹25 lakh. 

The residential localities in Tambaram were facing shortage of nearly nine MLD of water and forms the core part of the commercial district of the Corporation. So, the authorities have taken steps to improve the water supply by repairing the old water distribution pipelines and fixing meters to the overhead tanks (OHTs) in Muthurangam park, Thiruneermalai Road, Krishna park located in Krishna Nagar and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar. All these infrastructure improvement works were carried out at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

Related Topics

Chennai / water supply

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.