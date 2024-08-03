GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tambaram Corporation urges owners of vacant plots to construct compound walls to prevent dumping of garbage

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:02 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Corporation, to prevent unauthorised dumping of garbage and to emphasise the need for waste segregation, has been creating awareness and directing owners of vacant plots to construct compound walls for their plots.

The Corporation has been carrying out the awareness campaigns by issuing pamphlets and sending short messaging services (SMS) to residents to segregate wet and dry wastes before handing them over to the conservancy workers. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said residents have been complaining about how commercial shops and restaurants, to avoid segregating wastes, have been dumping them in vacant lands, causing health hazards and providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

As the Corporation has large tracts of vacant lands in several divisions covering Thiruneermalai, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Keelkattalai, Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam, the officials have been requesting the plot owners to put up compound walls to prevent unauthorised dumping of waste.  Some of the vacant lands are also being used for releasing sewage. 

The Corporation has warned the vacant plot owners to construct compound walls at the earliest or they would be fined from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh as per the Solid Waste Management Act, 2016. 

