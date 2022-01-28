Tambaram Corporation to witness battle in 70 wards

Street-wise details of all wards published on Chengalpattu district website

The newly-formed Tambaram Corporation, which will also go to polls on February 19, will see candidates fighting for 70 wards in five zones. The corporation was recently formed by merging five municipalities, including Pallavaram and Tambaram, and five town panchayats.

Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said the delimitation of 70 wards had been completed and five zones proposed. The offices of the yet to be named zones would function from the existing municipal and town panchayat offices.

While Zone 1 office would be housed in the Pammal municipality office, that of Zone 2 would be at Pallavaram office, Zone 4 at Tambaram and Zone 5 at Sembakkam office.

Mr. Elangovan said the office of Zone 3 comprising portions of Tambaram and Pallavaram will temporarily function from the Tambaram municipal office.

As per the Government Order, Zone 4 is set to be the largest with 15 wards. Zones 1, 2 and 3 covering Pammal and Pallavaram and portions of Tambaram municipalities would have 14 wards each and Zone 5 carved out of Sembakkam and nearby town panchayats would have 13 wards.

Regarding the confusion over identifying wards, Mr. Elangovan said street-wise details of all the 70 wards along with ward boundaries in maps had been published in the Chengalpattu district website.

Zone 1 would have Ward 1 to 8, 10 to 12 and 29 to 31; Zone 2 Ward 9, 13 to 21, 24 and 26 to 28; Zone 3 Ward 22, 23, 25 and 34 to 44. Zone 4 having Tambaram localities would have Ward 32, 33 and 49 to 61. Zone 5 would have Ward 45 to 48 and 62 to 70.