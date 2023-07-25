Tambaram Corporation to start desilting storm-water drains

July 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation having set a strict deadline to complete the construction of the integrated storm-water drain work by the end of September this year, is set to begin desilting operation of the micro drains covering an area of 85 sq km.

A senior official said the civic body, having initiated the construction of storm-water drain network under the flood mitigation project for a total of 12.50 km. at a cost of ₹37.59 crore covering the flood-prone localities in the five zones, would begin desilting operation in the nearly 750 km of various types of storm-water drain facilities. The drain network in the corporation limits runs to 980 km, including the 65 km of the drain maintained by the Highways department. Of this, covered drain accounts for 450 km and open drain 300 km.

The senior official said the health department of the corporation had already launched cleaning of the open drain regularly as part of vector-control measures, the covered storm- water drain would be desilted in the first phase with 66 places identified as flood prone.

The senior official said a proposal to construct integrated storm-water drain under the German funding for a length of 17 km at a cost of ₹72.30 crore had been pending and the present drain project being executed for a length of 12.50 km in several areas, including IAF Road, West Tambaram, Gurusamy Nagar in Anakapthur and Tirusulam, would help solve a large extent of low-lying areas.

In the past two years, the Tambaram Corporation had executed storm-water drain project at a cost of ₹40 crore covering Chitlapakkam, New Colony in Pammal, Thiruneermalai, and East and West Tambaram, the official added.

Chitlapakkam residents’ welfare activist P. Viswanathan, while welcoming the move of the Tambaram Corporation to desilt the storm-water drain, wanted the open drain to be plugged of the sewage outfalls which was not only a health hazard but also causes flooding with rain water getting mixed with sewage.