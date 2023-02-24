Tambaram Corporation to set up scientific garbage disposal units in Venkatamangalam dump yard

February 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Venkatamangalam dump yard in the limits of Tambaram Corporation is set to resume garbage segregation of dry waste.

The civic body had submitted to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) a detailed project report (DPR) for setting up the resource recovery centre and an incinerator to dispose the dry waste. After getting the TNPCB approval, the Corporation has started work on setting up the facilities at the dump yard.

A senior official of the Corporation said the State government had sanctioned ₹12 crore for setting up a resource recovery centre. The Corporation will also be installing pyrolysis plants and incineration units for which ₹15 crore has been allocated. The fabrication work for setting up various units was set to begin shortly, he said.

Nearly 100 tonnes of dry waste is generated in the Corporation limits which covers Pallavaram, Chromepet, Thiruneermalai, Chitlapakkkam, Sembakkam, Tambaram and Perungalathur. The setting up of resource recovery centre will handle more than 50% of the dry waste. The pyrolysis plants will recover the rubber waste and the remaining waste will be put through the incinerator units.

Formed in August 2021 by merging five municipalities and five special panchayats, the Tambaram Corporation had been struggling to cope with the task of segregating and disposing dry waste after the closure of the Venkatamangalam dump yard.

The dump yard was shutdown by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after complaints were registered by the residents.