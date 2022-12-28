Tambaram Corporation to renovate over 50 parks

December 28, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

The Tambaram Corporation plans to renovate more than 50 parks. A number of parks, which were previously maintained by the municipalities and special panchayats before merged with the Tambaram Corporation, remain shut for more than two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

With the newly formed Tambaram Corporation, the officials are waiting for funds from the State government to take up renovation of parks on a massive scale.

A senior official said they were identifying the parks which are in need of new compound wall, fitting of grill gates, replacing broken play equipment and regular maintenance. The proposals for the renovation of the parks was in progress and would be sent to the State government shortly.

Once the funds are allocated by the State government, tenders would be floated for identifying the contractors and work on renovating the parks would begin. There is the proposal for appointing care takers for maintenance of the park, he added.

Several activists have been complaining about the parks in various localities comprising Chromepet, Thiruneermalai, Pammal, Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam, Tambaram and Nemillicherry, being in a poor condition due to the absence of any maintenance with several parks being used by locals as a hangout for consuming alochol and other activities.

Saravanan, a resident of Thiruneermalai, said the park located in Saraswathypuram Extension has been in a poor condition with the pavement tiles broken at several places, children play equipment damaged and the park not kept clean. The residents in the locality also rued about the park being used by locals for drinking liquor in the night time due to absence of security personnel.