Tambaram Corporation to rebuild roads damaged during drain construction in Pammal

December 02, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body will call for tenders to pave 50 roads covering more than 12 km at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Corporation has taken up a survey of roads damaged in rain in Pammal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tambaram Corporation has started identifying roads which have been damaged because of cutting as well as in recent rain. While the State government has sanctioned funds for taking up repair and repaving of new roads in Pammal where underground drainage (UGD) work had been completed, the residents of other areas, including Pallavaram, Chitlapakkam, and Chromepet, want the interior roads damaged in rain to be repaired early. 

Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said a survey of roads damaged in rain had been started and on completion of the survey, a proposal would be sent to the State government seeking funds. He said the survey would be completed by December and the repair work taken up after the withdrawal of northeast monsoon. 

Meanwhile, the Corporation will call for tenders to pave 50 roads covering more than 12 km, which had been damaged during the construction of underground drains in and around Pammal. The roadwork would be carried out at a cost of ₹10 crore. 

About allocation of funds for repair of roads damaged in rain, the Corporation officials were hoping the State government would sanction more than ₹5 crore, which was the amount sanctioned last year. 

Mr. Elangovan said the State government had been liberal in allocating funds for roadwork. 

Social activist V. Santhanam said several important roads, including Rajendra Prasad Road, Radha Nagar Main Road and Station Road and CLC Works Road, are in poor condition and need to be repaved immediately.

