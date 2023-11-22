ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram Corporation to complete project to convert conventional bulbs to LED streetlights by this year end

November 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The LED bulb conversion project was aimed at replacing a total of 37,803 streetlights installed in varied lighting capacities

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of streetlights in the five zones of the Tambaram Corporation are being converted from using conventional bulbs to use light emitting diode (LED) bulbs as part of energy conservation measures. The LED bulb conversion project was aimed at replacing a total of 37,803 streetlights installed in varied lighting capacities. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said that of the total 42,902 streetlights installed in the 70 divisions, the plan was to replace 37,803 with LED bulbs. The project for conversion of conventional lights to LED streetlights was inaugurated in August by Alandur MLA and Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, at an estimated cost of ₹48.33 crore. It was being implemented through the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUIDF). As part of this initiative, 20,862 conventional bulbs have been converted to LED ones. The State government has also sanctioned ₹6.48 crore for an additional 3,634 LED bulbs to be fixed in localities which have been identified where new streetlights would be installed. 

The Tambaram Corporation has completed converting streetlights with conventional bulbs in the five zones, comprising Pammal with 1,903 LED bulbs, Pallavaram with 6,526 LEDs, Sembakkam with 4,525 LEDs, Perungalathur with 5,935 LEDs, and Tambaram East with 1,973 LEDs. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior official of the civic body said the work of fixing LED bulbs in the remaining 16,941 streetlights of the total of 37,803 lights was being carried out in a phased manner and would be completed by the end of this year in all the five zones and bus route roads. The new LED streetlights numbering 3,634 would also be installed soon, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US