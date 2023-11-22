HamberMenu
Tambaram Corporation to complete project to convert conventional bulbs to LED streetlights by this year end

The LED bulb conversion project was aimed at replacing a total of 37,803 streetlights installed in varied lighting capacities

November 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of streetlights in the five zones of the Tambaram Corporation are being converted from using conventional bulbs to use light emitting diode (LED) bulbs as part of energy conservation measures. The LED bulb conversion project was aimed at replacing a total of 37,803 streetlights installed in varied lighting capacities. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said that of the total 42,902 streetlights installed in the 70 divisions, the plan was to replace 37,803 with LED bulbs. The project for conversion of conventional lights to LED streetlights was inaugurated in August by Alandur MLA and Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, at an estimated cost of ₹48.33 crore. It was being implemented through the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUIDF). As part of this initiative, 20,862 conventional bulbs have been converted to LED ones. The State government has also sanctioned ₹6.48 crore for an additional 3,634 LED bulbs to be fixed in localities which have been identified where new streetlights would be installed. 

The Tambaram Corporation has completed converting streetlights with conventional bulbs in the five zones, comprising Pammal with 1,903 LED bulbs, Pallavaram with 6,526 LEDs, Sembakkam with 4,525 LEDs, Perungalathur with 5,935 LEDs, and Tambaram East with 1,973 LEDs. 

The senior official of the civic body said the work of fixing LED bulbs in the remaining 16,941 streetlights of the total of 37,803 lights was being carried out in a phased manner and would be completed by the end of this year in all the five zones and bus route roads. The new LED streetlights numbering 3,634 would also be installed soon, the official added.

