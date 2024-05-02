ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram Corporation taking steps to provide dependable water supply to all localities

May 02, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Corporation has formulated a system for supplying the drinking water to 70 divisions

The Hindu Bureau

After the December rains, the quarries and waterbodies in Tambaram Corporation limits were filled up. File

The copious rain in December last year has helped the Tambaram Corporation to provide dependable water supply in various localities this summer.

After the rains, the quarries and waterbodies in the corporation limits were filled up.  Now, the corporation has formulated a system for supplying the drinking water to 70 divisions. The supply schedule has also been uploaded for the public on the website. 

A senior official said more than 74 million litres per day (MLD) of water was required for the residents. At present, based on the various sources of water available from the Palar basin, quarries, and deep borewells installed in the waterbodies, water was being supplied every three days.

The supply would be augmented to make it two days a week in some localities of Chitlapakkam, Perungalathur, Madambakkam and Pallavaram, based on the resource availability. 

The corporation was sitting pretty after it completed several water storage and supply project in quarries through the water augmentation scheme. It draws nearly 15 MLD of water from the abandoned quarries which are filled with rain water for which ₹12.50 crore was spent for executing three reverse osmosis plants in quarries near Moovarasampet and Tirusulam. Also the civic body had executed installation of borewells in several water bodies. 

In Thiruneermalai, the civic body is executing the water storage tank for a capacity of  three lakh litres at a cost of ₹2 crore. It has installed drinking water posts in 40 places and steps are taken by the local officials to act on the complaints from residents not receiving piped water through water tankers.

However, social activists warn of fast depletion of water table and the failure to desilt the waterbodies in Chromepet and surrounding areas could create water shortage. 

V. Santhanam of Chromepet said the water level in Veeraraghavan eri and Thiruneermalai eri was fast receding. Water from them is supplied to New Colony, Lakshmipuram and Durga nagar. The civic body and the Water Resources Department has to take steps to protect these waterbodies and prevent sewage being let into it, he demanded. 

