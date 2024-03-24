Tambaram Corporation should develop a website of its own for the benefit of residents

March 24, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

The Tambaram Corporation should have a website to help residents make complaints, get construction plan approval, pay property tax, and download birth and death certificates. To pay taxes and avail themselves of other services, the residents now use tnurbantree.tn.gov.in, which has minimum facilities, and the residents are not able to view the details of tax dues and the incentives for early payment.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation says the tnurbantree.tn.gov.in website is common for all the newly formed municipal corporations. The website has the facilities for downloading birth and death certificates and paying property, professional, and water and drainage taxes. The official says the property tax receipts can be downloaded from the https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in/ website.

Utility poles misused

Of late, small vinyl hoardings are fixed on the utility poles without authorisation. Commercial establishments misuse the poles to get free publicity. Small advertisement boards are installed on the poles in Avadi, Pattabiram, Manali New Town, and Pallavaram. We request officials to remove these advertisements and file police complaints against those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Kamalakannan, Elandanur, Manali New Town.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.