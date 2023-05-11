Tambaram Corporation proposes four animal birth control centres to curb stray dog menace

May 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation is taking steps to increase the number of animal birth control (ABC) centres from two to four in preventing the burgeoning population of stray dogs in various residential localities.

The move comes after the Tambaram Corporation, which was formed a few years ago, came in for criticism for its failure to control the stray dog menace after a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler fell down and died a few months ago when a few community dogs chased down the vehicle.

A senior official of the Corporation said four ABC centres were proposed to curb the stray dog menace as part of which two centres at Bharathipuram in Chromepet and Anakaputhur are already functioning. The ABC centre at Gundumedu near Tambaram is in the final stages of completion so as the construction of the centre at Thiruneermalai Road.

Once all the four ABC centres function, more than 300 dogs would be sterilised and vaccinated per month. The Tambaram Corporation, being a newly formed body comprising five municipalities and five special town panchayats, several infrastructure works were under way, including the ABC centres and shelters for impounding stray cattle, which is another menace for motorists and pedestrians.

A senior health official said a shed and vehicle with lift facility for cattle, which are impounded, needs to be provided before catching the stray cattle roaming the road. Two sheds for impounding stray cattle have been proposed to be constructed at Madambakkam and Perungalathur.

The cattle shed at Madambakkam would be used for putting the cattle which are impounded in Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Madambakkam and the shed at Perungalathur for keeping the cattle caught roaming on the roads from Perungalathur and Thiruneermalai.

The Corporation has proposed to procure two trucks with lift facilities for catching the stray cattle as mandated by the local bodies regulations and a resolution for the same would be placed before the Council. Once the resolution is passed in the Council meeting, vehicles would be procured after calling for tenders.

