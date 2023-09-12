Tambaram Corporation plans to expand delivery of civic amenities through QR code

September 12, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation, following in the footsteps of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has launched delivery of facilities through QR code to the residents. The Tambaram Corporation, which was formed by merging five municipalities and five special panchayats, has initiated the programme in Division 48 coming under East Tambaram locality as part of the pilot project.

A senior official said the QR project was launched on a trial basis more than three months ago in East Tambaram locality. He said the survey of fixing QR codes for the beneficiaries was done through a door-to-door campaign by the Revenue officials. A total of 2,797 property owners had been enrolled under the scheme as more than 150 residents did not wish to register under this scheme.

In the initial part of the scheme, wherever the QR codes have been affixed in the houses and linked to the property details, the beneficiaries would be able to make online payment of property and water taxes, download birth and death certificates and raise complaints related to civic issues.

Based on the feedback received from the residents, Commissioner Alagu Meena has planned to expand the QR code mechanism to the remaining 69 divisions. Once all the divisions are covered in phases in the coming months, more amenities, including building plan permissions and other features, would be brought under the purview of the QR code scheme.

S. Albert, a resident of Navalar Street, after getting the QR code, he has been able to pay the property tax by just scanning it on his mobile phone.