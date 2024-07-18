Tambaram Corporation plans to complete the UGD work on the Pallavaram-Kundrathur main road by the end of this month

Tambaram Corporation is planning to complete the underground drainage (UGD) project on the arterial Pallavaram-Kundrathur Road, which links GST Road to Kundrathur, by the end of this month. The Pallavaram-Kundrathur Road being maintained by the State Highways department links several localities of Thiruneermalai, Pammal, Anakaputhur and Kundrathur.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the UGD project, initiated when Pammal and Anakaputhur were administered under the Pammal Municipality, was being executed on a fast pace after the localities were merged under the Tambaram Corporation. While more than 70% of the works in the interior parts of Pammal, Sankar Nagar and Anakaputhur, have been completed, the main part of installing sewage pipelines along with manholes was started on the Pallavaram-Kundrathur Main Road in the middle of June this year.

The Pallavaram-Kundrathur Main Road is a crucial link for thousands of vehicles as also the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses. The Tambaram Corporation after getting permission from the State Highways department and in coordination with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been executing the work in two sections of Anakaputhur and Pammal.

The official of the Tambaram Corporaiton said in the Anakaputhur section more than 60% of various works of the UGD, including installation of sewage pipeline for a stretch of 1,823 metres out of the total stretch of 3,022 metres and 65 manholes out of 160 manholes, had been completed. Having executed patch work on the damaged portion, the road has been handed over to the highways department.

Similarly in the Pammal portion, out of a total of 1,437 metres of pipeline, 1,017 metres have been installed and 120 manholes constructed. A total of 400 metres of the patched up road has been handed back to the highways department for repaving the road.

The Tambaram Corporation official said taking into consideration the importance of the closure of the road the UGD work was being carried out round-the-clock by the contractor with the highways department helping in restoring the road for traffic.

