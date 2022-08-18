Tambaram Corporation plans biomining of waste below the Pallavaram lake bed

The Tambaram Corporation proposes to take up biomining of waste below the Pallavaram Periya Eri bed at a cost of ₹5 crore unde the Swachch Bharat Mission

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 18, 2022 21:31 IST

The Tambaram Corporation has proposed to do biomining underground in the Pallavaram Periya Eri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After having completed the cleanup of the waste on the surface of the Pallavaram Periya Eri, the Tambaram Corporation is set to take up biomining of the waste which has permeated below the surface of the lake bed. As part of the project, the newly-formed Corporation has, based on the environment study conducted by Anna University, sent a proposal to the State government in this regard.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan confirming the submission of the proposal, said the ₹5-crore project was proposed to be taken up under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Once the Corporation gets the approval, it would start work on restoring the Pallavaram Periya Eri, he said.

Mr. Elangovan said the civic body proposed to take up biomining of the garbage dump in Madambakkam and Perungalathur at a cost of ₹3 crore. He said: “This project is also proposed to be taken up under the Swachh Bharat Mission.” 

The Corporation completed biomining of the garbage dump at Pammal and Kannadapalayam one year ago and at present these sites are used as segregation and transit centres.

