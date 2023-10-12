HamberMenu
Tambaram Corporation officials remove encroachments on Old GST Road

October 12, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Several encroachments were removed by the Tambaram Corporation on the Old GST Road on Thursday. The encroachments comprising temporary structures and shops protruding from houses which were put up on the storm water drain were demolished and removed by the corporation officials using excavators. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the Old GST Road, which runs parallel to the GST Road towards Irumbuliyur, is the main arterial road for accessing several residential areas in Perungalathur located on Tambaram East. Several encroachments by hawkers, shops and temporary structures were put up above the stormwater drain network. Based on complaints received from motorists and residents, the Commissioner Alagu Meena, directed officials to remove the encroachments, he added. 

The encroachments and the parking of vehicles on the busy stretch were posing severe hardships to motorists. The officials of the Tambaram Corporation said encroachments along the stretch for a distance of 1.5-km were removed. 

The officials have proposed to carry out such eviction drives on several arterial roads falling under their limits in the coming months. 

