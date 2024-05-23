GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tambaram Corporation launches website for pet owners to apply for licences

As per the norms, the health department officials of the Tambaram corporation would be issuing the certificates after a committee of officials make an inspection.

Published - May 23, 2024 01:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tambaram Corporation has started issuing licences to pet owners residing within their limits. The Tambaram Corporation has advised residents to get the licences for their pets including dogs and cats through the website https://tcmcpublichealth.in. June 20 Is the last date for the pet owners to apply for the licences. 

A senior official of Tambaram Corporation said in the wake of the dog attack on a girl child under the Chennai Corporation limits recently, it has been made mandatory for issuing licences to owners who have pets. As per the directions of the Tamil Nadu government, the Tambaram Corporation has started issuing licences to pet owners who apply through the website by attaching all the necessary details.

As per the norms, the health department officials of the Tambaram corporation would be issuing the certificates after a committee of officials make an inspection. The licences would be issued within a month, the official added. 

The Tambaram Corporation has a total of three animal birth control (ABC) centres for controlling the population of stray dogs. They are being maintained through their health department. The animal birth control centres are located at Anakaputhur, Barathipuram and Gundumedu.

From February 1 to April 30 this year, the corporation has performed birth control surgeries for a total of 437 stray dogs which were caught from the 70 divisions. The stray dogs are also provided with anti-rabies vaccination at the three centres and after a few days of nursing, they are being left in the original place. 

The Corporation is also taking steps to prevent the menace of stray cattle roaming the roads and streets by seizing and fining the cattle owners. The official said two sheds for impounding stray cattle are being constructed at Madambakkam and Perungalathur, as also a ABC centre at Thiruneermalai Road.

Related Topics

animal / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.