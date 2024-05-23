Tambaram Corporation launches website for pet owners to apply for licences

The Tambaram Corporation has started issuing licences to pet owners residing within their limits. The Tambaram Corporation has advised residents to get the licences for their pets including dogs and cats through the website https://tcmcpublichealth.in. June 20 Is the last date for the pet owners to apply for the licences.

A senior official of Tambaram Corporation said in the wake of the dog attack on a girl child under the Chennai Corporation limits recently, it has been made mandatory for issuing licences to owners who have pets. As per the directions of the Tamil Nadu government, the Tambaram Corporation has started issuing licences to pet owners who apply through the website by attaching all the necessary details.

As per the norms, the health department officials of the Tambaram corporation would be issuing the certificates after a committee of officials make an inspection. The licences would be issued within a month, the official added.

The Tambaram Corporation has a total of three animal birth control (ABC) centres for controlling the population of stray dogs. They are being maintained through their health department. The animal birth control centres are located at Anakaputhur, Barathipuram and Gundumedu.

From February 1 to April 30 this year, the corporation has performed birth control surgeries for a total of 437 stray dogs which were caught from the 70 divisions. The stray dogs are also provided with anti-rabies vaccination at the three centres and after a few days of nursing, they are being left in the original place.

The Corporation is also taking steps to prevent the menace of stray cattle roaming the roads and streets by seizing and fining the cattle owners. The official said two sheds for impounding stray cattle are being constructed at Madambakkam and Perungalathur, as also a ABC centre at Thiruneermalai Road.