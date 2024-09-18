GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tambaram Corporation launches cleanliness campaign to avert unauthorised dumping of garbage

Published - September 18, 2024 12:30 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The campaign would entail setting up of cleanliness transformation units (CTUs) in places prone to unauthorised dumping of garbage.

The campaign would entail setting up of cleanliness transformation units (CTUs) in places prone to unauthorised dumping of garbage. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tambaram Corporation has launched the Swachatta hi Seva project to create a garbage-free environment by setting up cleanliness transformation units (CTUs) in places prone to unauthorised dumping of waste. 

In the campaign, carried out as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the Health Department of the Corporation, has identified 345 vulnerable points where garbage was being dumped indiscriminately by residents. 

Dr. Arul Anand, Health Officer, said despite the Corporation being designated as a bin-less city, garbage was being dumped at over 345 locations — especially at the railway-over bridges, near railway stations and below flyovers. As part of the Swachatta hi Seva campaign, these places were being cleaned; public compound walls were being painted with murals; and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed to prevent dumping of garbage.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Corporation would levy fines on those dumping garbage. In some important locations of Bharatamata street, Chitlapakkam lake, Poondi Bazaar, and Rajendra Prasad Road, and along the Station Service Road, garbage is dumped. 

S. Sivarasu, Director of Municipal Administration, inaugurated the cleanliness awareness drive at MIT College in Chitlapakkam on Monday. Tambaram Corporation Commissioner C. Balachander was also present. 

The Corporation organised a marathon, and a health check-up camp for sanitary workers as part of the SBM. The campaign, to be held from September 16 to October 2, would also involve distribution of pamphlets on the need to segregate household waste before they are handed over to conservancy workers. 



