Tambaram Corporation intensifies vector control measures ahead of the northeast monsoon

October 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body begins fogging of streets as also steps to prevent mosquito breeding in stagnant water in vacant plots by dropping oil balls

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Corporation having completed desilting of storm water drain network well ahead of the northeast monsoon by October has started intensive vector control measures to prevent mosquito breeding. 

The civic body has begun fogging of streets in several places as also steps to prevent mosquito breeding in stagnant water in vacant plots by dropping oil balls. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the South Chennai localities coming under the corporation, though well-developed in real estate, still have vast tracts of vacant lands. With intermittent rains in the past few months, the vacant lands are filled with stagnant rain water resulting in breeding of mosquitoes. He said the dropping of oil balls in the stagnant water and at drainage disposal points helps control the breeding of mosquitoes. He said the oil balls made of wood husk and engine oil forms a thin layer of oil on the surface of the water preventing mosquito larvae from thriving. 

The Health department of the Tambaram Corporation has been dropping the oil balls in more than 500 places covering several important localities, including Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur, Irumbuliyur, Madambakkam, Chitlapakkam, Hastinapuram, Keelkattalai, Pammal, Thiruneermalai, Sembakkam, Selaiyur and Nanmangalam.  

The senior health official said the dropping of oil balls is a continuous process where a new set of oil balls need to be replaced for the old ones whenever there is a new spell of rain similar to the fogging operation being carried out regularly. 

The senior health official said steps were also taken to evacuate and clean the sewage-mixed stagnant water in the open drain network constructed by the municipalities in Sembakkam, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Pammal, to prevent mosquito breeding. 

The Tambaram Corporation has executed desilting of storm water drain network for an extent of 785 km in all the five zones.

