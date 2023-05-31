HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tambaram Corporation intensifies night cleaning operation on arterial roads

The civic body’s step follows reports of commercial establishments leaving behind chunks of garbage after they closed shop; officials say night cleaning helps in quicker transport of garbage

May 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To avoid inconvenience to motorists and residents, Tambaram Corporation has started night conservancy operations on several important arterial roads and at Tambaram market. 

This has been done because of commercial establishments leaving behind chunks of garbage after they closed shop. The night cleaning drive helped in faster transport of garbage to segregation centres, said a senior official of the Tambaram Corporation.

More than 38 tonnes of garbage is collected on the arterial G.S.T. Road between Perungalathur and Pallavaram, Velachery Main Road and Mudichur Main Road and in Tambaram market.

Corporation Commissioner Alagu Meena had directed the municipal engineers to create a route map for starting night cleaning operations on arterial roads without any hindrance to motorists. 

The municipal engineers had been directed to supervise the operations undertaken by more than 60 conservancy staff. The Corporation has deployed eight heavy vehicles along with two compactors for night cleaning daily, the officials said. More arterial roads would be covered in the coming months at night, the officials added.

Related Topics

Chennai / urban solid waste

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.