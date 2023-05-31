Tambaram Corporation intensifies night cleaning operation on arterial roads

May 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

To avoid inconvenience to motorists and residents, Tambaram Corporation has started night conservancy operations on several important arterial roads and at Tambaram market.

This has been done because of commercial establishments leaving behind chunks of garbage after they closed shop. The night cleaning drive helped in faster transport of garbage to segregation centres, said a senior official of the Tambaram Corporation.

More than 38 tonnes of garbage is collected on the arterial G.S.T. Road between Perungalathur and Pallavaram, Velachery Main Road and Mudichur Main Road and in Tambaram market.

Corporation Commissioner Alagu Meena had directed the municipal engineers to create a route map for starting night cleaning operations on arterial roads without any hindrance to motorists.

The municipal engineers had been directed to supervise the operations undertaken by more than 60 conservancy staff. The Corporation has deployed eight heavy vehicles along with two compactors for night cleaning daily, the officials said. More arterial roads would be covered in the coming months at night, the officials added.