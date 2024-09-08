ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram Corporation intensifies fogging operation to prevent dengue

Published - September 08, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officials have deployed vehicle-mounted sprayers to intensify fogging activities besides using hand-held sprayer machines

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation has intensified dengue prevention measures by deploying Health Department staff to carry out fogging activities in various localities.

After inspecting fogging activities on Bharatamata Street in West Tambaram recently, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner C. Balachander said the staff had been taking measures, including clearing garbage and stagnant water, to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. The officials have deployed vehicle-mounted sprayers to intensify fogging activities besides using hand-held sprayer machines.

The civic body staff, in addition to creating awareness by distributing pamphlets, have also been penalising those allowing mosquitoes to breed on their house or shop premises.

