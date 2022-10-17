Tambaram Corporation gears up to face the northeast monsoon

Officials of the Tambaram Corporation are confident that the southern suburbs of Chennai will be spared from floods this year

The Tambaram Corporation, which was formed by merging five municipalities and five special panchayats, is getting ready to face the northeast monsoon with the completion of desilting of storm-water drains and canals and construction of new macro canals.

The officials are confident of handling the situation as the flood-prevention work has been completed well ahead of the schedule.

The area under the Tambaram Corporation jurisdiction, falling under the Chengalpattu district and covering several thickly populated localities of south Chennai, including Pallavaram, Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, Chitlapakkam, Pammal, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Selaiyur, is prone to floods. However, the corporation authorities are confident that these areas would be spared from floods this year.

Sharing details of the various monsoon-preparedness work taken up, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said the government had allocated ₹30 crore for construction of macro drains. The Corporation had identified 12 locations where the macro drains were necessary. Of them, work has been completed in 10 locations and the remaining two drains are set to be ready this week.

Macro drain has been constructed at Air Force Road in Madambakkam, Thiruneermalai Road, New Colony in Chromepet, Naduvaay Odai and Sengaluneer Odai in Pammal, and Netaji Nagar in Hasthinapuram.

As part of monsoon preparedness, the Tambaram Corporation has completed desilting of storm-water drains running to a length of 327 km which began in July.

Mr. Elangovan said the Corporation had identified 28 locations in the five zones as prone to floods. The officials had prepared 10 temporary shelters and steps had been taken to hire gensets for dewatering the flooded areas and for arranging food to people who would be shifted to the shelters.

The Corporation has identified six localities in Thiruneermalai and Anakaputhur, four in Pallavaram, four in Sembakkam, eight wards in Tambaram, Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai and six places in East Tambaram and Madambakkam as vulnerable to floods during heavy rain.

The civic body, which was allocated ₹13 crore to repair flood ravaged roads last year, is hopeful of getting ₹15 crore this year.