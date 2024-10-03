Tambaram Corporation fixes uniform charges for burials and cremations

The Tambaram Corporation, to bring uniformity in the charges for burial grounds and crematoria, has fixed new rates. The announcement comes in the wake of social activists, members of residents welfare associations and also non-governmental organisations (NGOs), complaining to the Commissioner, S. Balachander, about various rates being charged in different burial grounds and crematoria.

Arul Anand, Health Officer of Tambaram Corporation, confirming the fixing of uniform rates for burials and cremations, said following a coordination meeting held with private operators in August, it was proposed to fix a uniform charge of ₹5,000 for burials and ₹3,000 for cremations. A resolution in this regard was also passed recently by the Tambaram Corporation Mayor, K. Vasanthakumari.

The Tambaram Corporation has a total of 60 burial grounds and crematoria covering 70 divisions. Of the 65 burial grounds and crematoria, 22 are maintained by private operators and NGOs. While the charges for burial varies from ₹4,500 to ₹6,000, charges between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 are being collected for cremations. After the coordination meeting held with the private operators and NGOs, it was decided to fix a uniform charge of ₹5,000 for burials and ₹3,000 for cremations.

The Tambaram Corporation has also allotted ₹2 lakh each for the 44 burial grounds and crematoria for improving the amenities, including construction of compound walls, drinking water facilities, and toilets.

