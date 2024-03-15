Tambaram Corporation fixes April as deadline for underground drainage work in Pammal and Anakaputhur

March 15, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Chennai

The Tambaram Corporation has fixed April as the deadline to complete the underground drainage (UGD) project in Pammal and Anakaputhur. As of now, over 65% of the work has been completed.

The ₹200-crore project, being executed in 11 wards of Pammal and Anakaputhur, would provide residents sewage facilities that are on a par with those at Pallavaram and Chromepet areas. A senior official of the Corporation said that the UGD project, comprising drainage and drinking water pipeline works, was initiated by Pammal Municipality before it was merged with the newly formed corporation in 2021. However the work commenced in March 2022, only after a delay of over 11 months.

The work was proposed to be completed within two years from awarding of the contract. However, owing to the delayed start, it is yet to be completed. In view of this, Commissioner Alagu Meena has asked the contractor to complete the project by April.

The UGD project involves laying of pipelines on a 50-km stretch covering 389 streets in Anakaputhur and 100-km stretch covering 877 streets in Pammal; and setting up of two sewage treatment plants. Besides, as part of it, the corporation has proposed to install machine holes instead of the traditional manholes at 2,212 places in Pammal and 768 places in Anakaputhur.

With the UGD work in Anakaputhur is almost completed, in Pammal, installation of pipelines is under way in areas such as MGR Nagar, Kalmedu and Dhobikhana.

The official further said that for localities in Pallavaram and Chromepet plagued by issues of sewage overflow and leaks, the Corporation has gone for double wall corrugated (DWC) pipes as against the traditional stoneware pipes.

As Pammal and Anakaputhur already have drinking water pipeline facilities, individual house service connections would be provided by the middle of the year.

R. Sridhar, a resident of Kamakshi Nagar in Anakaputhur, wanted the Corporation to relay the street roads as most of the roads are in a bad state.

The official further said that interior street roads that were damaged owing to the UGD work were being repaved in phases.

