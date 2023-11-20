Tambaram Corporation completes work on 760 out of 1495 roads identified for repairs

November 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation is expediting the repair of several stretches of arterial and interior roads that have been damaged due to rain and road cuts for construction of the underground drainage network. The officials, having identified nearly 1,500 roads that have been damaged, are patching them up to ease the hardships of residents in the 70 divisions, covering five zones.

A senior official of the civic body said though the localities were yet to witness heavy rain, several interior roads had been damaged due to delay in the paving of new roads in areas covering Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Perungalathur, and East Tambaram. Also, the construction of underground drainage network was carried out in areas, such as Pammal and Anakaputhur, resulting in several interior roads becoming completely damaged and unmotorable.

Based on a representation made to the State Government, an amount of ₹5.50 crore was allotted for road repair works. Tambaram Corporation Commissioner Alagu Meena formed a committee of engineers and revenue officials to identify roads in need of repairs and carry out the work on them. The senior civic body official said 375 roads in Anakaputhur and Pammal, 291 in Pallavaram, Chromepet, and Keelkattalai, 191 in Hasthinapuram, Nemillicherry, and Chitlapakkam, 300 in West Tambaram and 338 in East Tambaram, were being fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said work had been completed on 760 roads, and the repaving of the 735 remaining roads would be started by the end of this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.