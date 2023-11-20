HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tambaram Corporation completes work on 760 out of 1495 roads identified for repairs

The civic body will begin working on the remaining by the end of this month

November 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Srikanth
Based on a representation made to the State government, an amount of ₹5.50 crore was allotted for road repair works. Photo: File

Based on a representation made to the State government, an amount of ₹5.50 crore was allotted for road repair works. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tambaram Corporation is expediting the repair of several stretches of arterial and interior roads that have been damaged due to rain and road cuts for construction of the underground drainage network. The officials, having identified nearly 1,500 roads that have been damaged, are patching them up to ease the hardships of residents in the 70 divisions, covering five zones.

A senior official of the civic body said though the localities were yet to witness heavy rain, several interior roads had been damaged due to delay in the paving of new roads in areas covering Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Perungalathur, and East Tambaram. Also, the construction of underground drainage network was carried out in areas, such as Pammal and Anakaputhur, resulting in several interior roads becoming completely damaged and unmotorable.

Based on a representation made to the State Government, an amount of ₹5.50 crore was allotted for road repair works. Tambaram Corporation Commissioner Alagu Meena formed a committee of engineers and revenue officials to identify roads in need of repairs and carry out the work on them. The senior civic body official said 375 roads in Anakaputhur and Pammal, 291 in Pallavaram, Chromepet, and Keelkattalai, 191 in Hasthinapuram, Nemillicherry, and Chitlapakkam, 300 in West Tambaram and 338 in East Tambaram, were being fixed.

The official said work had been completed on 760 roads, and the repaving of the 735 remaining roads would be started by the end of this month.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.