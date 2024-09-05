Tambaram Corporation executing several flood prevention works

The Tambaram Corporation has initiated various pre-monsoon preparatory works. Desilting of storm water drains and construction of drains are among them. The works are expected to be completed well ahead of the Northeast monsoon this year.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said desilting of SWD had been started in all the five zones covering 70 divisions. While desilting of the drain had been completed in several streets of Kadapperi and Tambaram West, the works were in progress in Hasthinapuram and Chitlapakkam.

Next week the work would begin in Pallavaram, Chromepet, Thiruneermalai, Pammal and Anakaputhur. The Tambaram Commissioner had directed the entire desilting work covering 345 km, for which an amount of ₹3.68 crore had been allotted, to be completed before September 15. Even as the desilting operation was in full swing the Corporation which already has 345 km of SWD network, was executing construction of macro and micro drains, he added.

Taking cue from the last year floods, more than 100 places had been identified to be flood-prone. Based on the feedback from the residents a total of 125 works, including renovation of micro canals, construction of new canals to link them to the waterbodies and new drains, had been taken up. The State government had allotted more than ₹15 crore specifically for carrying out these works. Works were under progress in various stages including in Keelkattalai, Hasthinapuram and Sembakkam, he said.

The Tambaram Corporation had also kept ready tree cutting machines, heavy duty water pumps and earth excavators. The equipment was purchased at a cost of ₹1.84 crore, officials said. The Tambaram Commissioner S. Balachander had been holding regular review meetings with the officials along with officials of State Highways department to prevent flooding, they added.

