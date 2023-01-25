ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram Corporation completes review of the petition on property tax

January 25, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

A large number of petitions pertained to wrong measurement of the total area, mismatch in addresses and wards

The Hindu Bureau

The announcement by the State government about revision in the property tax from April last year and the invitation for submitting request of objections regarding the revised property tax in Tambaram Corporation elicited nearly 350 responses from property owners. 

A senior official said after the revised property tax came into effect, the Corporation invited objection to the revised tax in November last year with a special camp organised in the headquarters in Tambaram. A large number of property owners submitted petitions seeking reduction in revised property tax citing wrong measurements of the total area, mismatch in addresses and wards. 

The revenue officials verified all the 350 petitions in which 85 applications were eligible for review, that too for errors in the built-up area and minor typographical mistakes. In some cases, the revenue officials inspected the building and homes to take up the corrections.  The correction of errors and other minor mistakes in the property tax petitions had been fully completed, the official added.

Bhaktavatsalam, who owns a commercial building in Pudhu Nagar, complained about the change in certain zones located adjacent to the G.S.T. Road being included under commercial rates. He wanted reclassification of these zones. 

