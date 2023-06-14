Tambaram Corporation building commercial complex in old Perungalathur to boost revenue

June 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation has started building a mini-market complex at a vacant land, measuring nearly 11,000 square feet, in old Perungalathur to augment revenue.

The commercial complex, coming up on Kamaraj High Road of old Perungalathur at a cost of ₹2 crore, will house 30 shops upon completion. A senior official said the vacant land had remained unused under the Perungalathur town panchayat for several years. After the town panchayat was merged with the Corporation, the construction of a mini-market was proposed to help in generating revenue for the civic body.

The mini-market complex, spread over 11,000 square feet, will have eight food stalls, an automated teller machine (ATM) and other businesses. Also, the market complex will have ample parking space, enough for around 20 cars and 40 two-wheelers, the official added.

The Tambaram Corporation planned to go for a mini-market shopping complex because of its revenue potential since the vacant land was located near the arterial Mudichur Main Road and to protect the land from encroachers.

S. Damodharan, a resident of Kamaraj Street, said the residents had earlier given a representation to T. Kamaraj, chairman of Tambaram zone, under which the locality falls, for taking up the mini market complex project in the vacant land. The setting up of the commercial complex will help residents buy groceries and other necessities in one place, he said.