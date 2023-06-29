Tambaram Corporation begins work on storm-water drain project at a cost of ₹37.50 crore

June 29, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation has initiated storm-water drain work in areas identified to be prone to floods, at a cost of ₹37.59 crore.

A senior official of the Corporation said there were reports of water stagnation in Chromepet, Madambakkam, Anakaputhur, Old Pallavaram, and Old Perungalathur during the monsoon. As part of flood-prevention measures, funds have been allocated from the disaster management fund and the construction of storm-water drain network taken up recently.

At present, the work is going on at Jain Nagar in Chromepet, Guruswamy Main Road in Anakaputhur, Dhenugambal Nagar in Adambakkam, and Pallavaram Main Road. The Corporation is also executing micro drain work on Amaravathy Street, Sanakara Salai, Balaji Main Road and Sanakaran Salai Extension at a cost of ₹2.98 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2.5-km long integrated storm-water drain work, being constructed at a cost of ₹7 crore along Brindavan Nagar Main Road in Old Perungalathur and linking it to the Vengaivasal lake, will help in preventing flooding of the residential localities of Old Perungalathur. The work is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.