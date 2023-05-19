ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram Corporation begins repaving badly damaged and old interior roads

May 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A committee of officials headed by Corporation Commission is monitoring the work by conducting regular inspection; ₹9.90 crore sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF)

The Hindu Bureau

After a much delay, the Tambaram Corporation has started repaving the badly damaged and old roads.

The work is being monitored by a committee of officials headed by Commissioner R. Alagu Meena. The committee is regularly conducting inspections to make sure the contractors are relaying the roads as per the quality specifications. 

A senior official of the Corporation said the State government had sanctioned ₹9.90 crore for the financial year 2022-23 under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) for repaving badly damaged roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the road improvement project, 82 interior roads, including bus route roads, were proposed to be repaved with bitumen and concrete. However, the funds had remained unutilised and with the new Commissioner taking over, roads were identified for repaving by calling for tenders and identifying the contractors.

It had been proposed to improve several important roads in East Tambaram with bitumen and concrete, including the Kalamegam Street at a cost of ₹64 lakh, Kalidhasar Street at ₹28 lakh, Barali Nelaiyappar Street with concrete at a cost of ₹25.50 lakh and the VVS Street. 

A senior official said in the coming financial year, once funds were allocated under TURIF, more than 100 roads damaged due to road digging work and floods were proposed to be repaved. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US