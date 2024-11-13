Tambaram Corporation begins population survey and area mapping for improved coverage of UPHCs

The Tambaram Corporation has begun the population survey for collecting data to provide better health services through the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) due to unorganised area segregation and uneven population spread. The data collection project comes in the wake of the Tambaram Corporation being allotted an amount of ₹38.50 lakh through the UNICEF grant.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the health department of the Tambaram Corporation said since the civic body was formed by merging five municipalities and five town panchayats in September 2021, the total population was found to be 10,30,958 with 2,85,566 houses. While the Tambaram Corporation has 13 UPHCs comprising four in Pallavaram, three in Tambaram, two in Thiruneermalai, and one each in Pammal, Sembakkam, Anakaputhur and Perungalathur, a total of 20 UPHCs should be available as per the norms of the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The 20 UPHCs for 10 lakh population is based on each UPHC having to serve an average of 50,000 population, but has been found to have a minimum of 27,187 population attached to some UPHC against the highest of 1,45,427 population in a few UPHC, he added.

While the Tambaram Corporation is in the process of constructing five more UPHCs, it has been identified the Perungalathur locality does not have primary health care facility as also the Chitlapakkam area, which was previously attached to the St. Thomas Mount Union and the UPHC being located outside the Tambaram Corporation limit at Peerkankaranai. Also the Pammal UPHC has excess population. As part of overcoming the deficiency in providing primary health care, the Health department would be going for collection of various data of population survey.

The senior health official said the population survey for area demarcation would cover various categories by mapping service area through geographic information system (GIS), population enumeration, vulnerability assessment, facility gap assessment and rationalisation of population. The Tambaram Corporation has initiated the construction of five more UPHCs based on the capacity building survey done over a year ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.