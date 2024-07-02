Tambaram Corporation awaiting funds for executing sewer renovation works in parts of Pallavaram

The Tambaram Corporation is waiting for the State government to sanction the amount of ₹5.65 crore for renovation of the sewer network system damaged by the infrastructure development work carried out on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road and other issues.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the several localities of the Pallavaram Municipality covering Chromepet, Pallavaram, Hasthinapuram, Keelkattalai and Nemillicherry, were provided with the pipeline and sewer networks before the merging of these localities with the corporation. However the sewer networks and pumping stations in certain localities of Chromepet were found to be suffering from engineering defects of regular pipeline bursts and other age-related issues that caused sewage overflow. As part of the major renovation of the sewage network and pumping stations covering the localities of Pallavaram, Chromepet, Keelkattalai, and Nanmangalam, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) costing more than ₹80-crore was prepared and submitted to the State government.

However the State government finding the cost to be high had in the 15th Finance Commission directed the Tambaram Corporation to initiate important renovation works to be carried out. In the sewage renovation project an amount of ₹5.65 crore was also allotted for which the corporation is waiting for the works to be carried out.

The senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the major work under the sewer renovation project involves the installation of new 800 mm pipes to replace the concrete sewage pipes damaged by the State Highways department for construction of storm water drain on the Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road. The work has been proposed to be carried out at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.

The heavy duty pumping motors in the sewage pumping station in Keelkattalai will be replaced with new ones at a cost of ₹95 lakh and also the sewage lifting stations located at Kannammal Nagar, Om Sakthi Nagar and Nanmangalam, will be refurbished at a total cost of ₹1.50 crore.

With the underground drainage works in the Pammal and Anakaputhur localities set to be completed in a few months, the Tambaram Corporation has requested for a fund of ₹1.70 crore for executing UGD in Selaiyur and Madambakkam.

The official said the renovation works have to be carried out before the monsoon, as these damaged pipes could cause overflowing sewage during the heavy rains.

