Tambaram Corporation announces incentives for those paying property tax before April 30

5% incentive will be given to the early birds

April 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The corporation earned a property tax revenue of ₹135.62 crore in the last financial year.

To improve the property tax collections for the first half of the financial year 2023-24, the Tambaram Corporation has announced incentives for the property owners who pay the tax before April 30.

The corporation is creating awareness among the residents to get them to pay the property tax promptly for the infrastructure development works to be executed in its limits. A senior official said the property tax was the main source of revenue in addition to those from vacant land tax, professional tax and water charges.

The corporation earned a property tax revenue of ₹135.62 crore in the last financial year. This year, it has announced 5% incentive up to a maximum of ₹5,000 for those who pay tax before April 30.

It has started sending SMS, installed display boards, and also roped in theatres for making announcements as part of the awareness programme. The property owners could make their payments through cheque, and also through online mode using the TN Urban ESevai portal.

