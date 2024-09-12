GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tambaram Corporation allots additional funds for completing overhead tank work in Old Perungalathur

Updated - September 12, 2024 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tambaram Corporation has allotted funds for speeding up the construction of the overhead tank in Old Perungalathur. 

S. Raghuraman, a resident of Kurinji Nagar, said the completion of the overhead tank has been pending for several months with the residents’ dependent on individual borewells. A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said based on the funds sanctioned by the 15th finance commission in 2022-23, the Corporation started constructing an overhead tank with a storage capacity of two lakh litres in Old Perungalathur last year. However, the project, which was in the last stage, could not be completed and got delayed because of paucity of funds. 

Based on requests from the residents, the Tambaram Corporation has allotted funds of ₹34 lakh for completing the work. Also, the funds would be utilised for installing pipeline for supplying water to individual houses. 

The senior official said completion of the overhead tank would help in guaranteed distribution of water to the thickly populated residential locality of Old Perungalathur. The inauguration of the tank would be done by the year end, he added. 

Published - September 12, 2024 09:55 pm IST

0 / 0
