Tambaram Corporation allots ₹75 lakh for road repair

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation has allotted ₹75 lakh for repairing roads in Pammal and Anakaputhur where underground drainage (UGD) works are in progress.

The restoration of the roads is proposed to be undertaken on a war-footing and completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon to help residents and motorists have a safe journey. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the UGD work was in progress on Zone 1, covering Pammal and Anakaputhur. With more than 90% of the work completed, including in the Kundrathur - Pallavaram Salai, which is maintained by the State Highways Department, the damaged arterial roads falling under the corporation limits, are proposed to be taken up for repair after several representations were received from the residents. 

The Corporation has proposed to undertake repair works on stretches in Pammal, comprising Pasumpon Nagar and Nallathambi Main Road, and roads in Anakaputhur. The J.N. Road in Anakaputhur, along with the service road, would be restored for safe commute within a month. 

The official said ₹75 lakh was allotted in the recently held Council meeting for taking up repair works in these roads and work would begin by the first week of next month. 

