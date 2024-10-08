Tambaram Corporation allots ₹1.75 crore for renovation of 21 parks

The Tambaram Corporation has allotted funds for the renovation and installation of new equipment in parks, considering the poor condition of several parks under its limits.

It has allotted over ₹1.75 crore for revamping 21 parks located in Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, Sembakkam, and Chitlapakkam.

A senior official from the corporation said residents and social activists have been complaining about the dilapidated state of the parks in their localities, as maintenance was not taken up after several areas were merged under the Tambaram Corporation in 2021.

Based on the complaints received from resident welfare associations, a total of 21 parks have been identified for renovation, the official said, adding that feedback was received from the local representatives as well.

The corporation has listed out the parks to be renovated, and to install children play equipment and construct compound walls. The OSR areas planned to be renovated include the parks at Chromepet, Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam, and Hasthinapuram.

The corporation has planned to complete the works before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

A. Krishnaswamy, Councillor of Division 22 in Chromepet, said the renovation of the park in Kannammal Nagar has been a long-pending demand, and that an amount of ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned for the work.