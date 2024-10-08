GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tambaram Corporation allots ₹1.75 crore for renovation of 21 parks

The corporation has allotted funds for the renovation of parks located in Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, Sembakkam, and Chitlapakkam

Published - October 08, 2024 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Corporation has allotted funds for the renovation and installation of new equipment in parks, considering the poor condition of several parks under its limits.

It has allotted over ₹1.75 crore for revamping 21 parks located in Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, Sembakkam, and Chitlapakkam. 

A senior official from the corporation said residents and social activists have been complaining about the dilapidated state of the parks in their localities, as maintenance was not taken up after several areas were merged under the Tambaram Corporation in 2021.

Based on the complaints received from resident welfare associations, a total of 21 parks have been identified for renovation, the official said, adding that feedback was received from the local representatives as well.

The corporation has listed out the parks to be renovated, and to install children play equipment and construct compound walls. The OSR areas planned to be renovated include the parks at Chromepet, Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam, and Hasthinapuram.  

The corporation has planned to complete the works before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

A. Krishnaswamy, Councillor of Division 22 in Chromepet, said the renovation of the park in Kannammal Nagar has been a long-pending demand, and that an amount of ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned for the work.

Published - October 08, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Related Topics

parks / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.