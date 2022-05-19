Tambaram Commissioner seeks smart traffic system to ease congestion on roads

ECR, G.S.T. Road and Raji Gandhi Salai are congested during peak hours

The Tambaram Commissionerate has been taking steps to regulate vehicular traffic on G.S.T. Road between Pallavaram and Maraimalai Nagar. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With three important roads — G.S.T. Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) and East Coast Road — prone to heavy traffic congestion, the newly-formed Tambaram Police Commissionerate has sent a proposal to the government for implementing the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

The proposal is for expanding the ITMS, which was implemented in the Greater Chennai Police limits, said Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi. The three roads act as a gateway for 75% of the vehicles entering the city through south Chennai. The ITMS is expected to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The G.S.T. Road stretches for 32 km, Rajiv Gandhi Salai for 13.50 km from Kannagi Nagar to Thiruporur and the East Coast Road for 19 km within the jurisdiction of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate. While the implementation of the ITMS is bound to take some time, the Commissionerate has been taking steps to regulate vehicular traffic on G.S.T. Road between Pallavaram and Maraimalai Nagar.

Of the 15 patrol vehicles, 12 are deployed round-the-clock to remove unauthorised parking of vehicles, particularly by the numerous shops occupying the road. He said: “We conducted a meeting with the shop owners and restaurants where vehicles are parked haphazardly.”

With the Commissionerate is set to add 25 more patrol vehicles, Mr. Ravi said the three roads would soon have dedicated patrol vehicles with colour coding — yellow for G.S.T. Road, red for Rajiv Gandhi Salai and blue for East Coast Road.

He has asked the traffic police officials to identify signals which are less in numbers on these roads and make a provision for pedestrian crossings to help the public cross the roads safely. Ten new traffic police stations have been formed in the Commissionerate to help in better enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. Only four traffic police stations were available when the new Commissionerate was formed, Mr. Ravi added.