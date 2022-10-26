Chennai college student dies after falling from footboard of MTC bus

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

An 18-year-old college student was crushed to death after accidentally falling from a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus while travelling on the footboard, on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as B. Sanjay, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar, Urapakkam. He was in the first year of his B.Sc. at a private college in Padur. He used to take the MTC bus from his house to the college.

After the Deepavali holidays, he went to his college on Wednesday morning. Since the bus was crowded, he was travelling on the footboard of the front door of the bus (MTC Bus-route no 515) bound to Thiruporur from Tambaram.

Suddenly, he lost his grip on the handle and fell from the moving bus. The rear wheel of the bus ran over him. He died on the spot.

Upon information, the Traffic Investigation Police, Tambaram reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital.