Tambaram City police raid students’ flats near SRM College, seize ganja and other drugs

The police teams conducted searches from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at around 500 flats and recovered contraband from 19 students from a private institution

Updated - August 31, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials conduct raids at flats near SRM College in Potheri

Police officials conduct raids at flats near SRM College in Potheri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tambaram City police on Saturday (August 31, 2024) conducted raids at flats where mostly college students from a private educational institution reside and recovered ganja and other narcotic substances from their premises.

Acting on specific information that the students were allegedly using drugs, including ganja, Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak instructed his officers to conduct a special raid at the site. Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, C. Mageswari, the police personnel carried out the special operation near SRM College at Abode Valley, Potheri, a preliminary report from the police stated.

1,145 kg of ganja destroyed in central zone

The police said the search operation was organised by the Deputy Commissioners of Police of Tambaram, Pallikaranai, and Traffic, with a strength of 1,000 police officers/personnel, including Armed Reserve Police and women police teams.

They conducted searches at around 500 flats and nearby areas from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and recovered contraband from 19 students. Ganja, ganja chocolate, ganja oil, smoking pot, hookah machine, and shisha (hookah powder) were seized from them, the police said.

The police also arrested a history sheeter named G. Selvamani, 29, of Guduvanchery, near Abode Valley. He is an A+ category rowdy who possessed 2 kg of ganja and a knife, the police said.

