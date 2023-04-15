HamberMenu
Tambaram City Police launch e-beat system for police personnel

The field policing application was developed for use by Tamil Nadu police to leverage technology to manage beat activities digitally and make patrolling and field policing more efficient

April 15, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram City Police Commissionerate on Friday launched an electronic beat system for police personnel using ‘Smart Kavalar’ App. The field policing application was developed for use by Tamil Nadu police to leverage technology to manage beat activities digitally and make patrolling and field policing more efficient.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A.Amalraj said, “Mobile app will record and keep track of details of beat and other field policing activities performed by the personnel. It enables the superior officers to monitor in real time whether the beat constables visited houses periodically in the allocated beat/ area.

The user/ beat constable can also get different types of reports on data recorded during beat and other field activities. Station records such as ‘bad character’ check list, Lookout DB, important locations can be tagged and stored on the app.

