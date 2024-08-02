Tambaram City Police deploys 175 personnel for traffic regulation on the roads in view of cancellation of EMU trains 

In the wake of cancellation of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery from Saturday, the Tambaram city police have made elaborate arrangements, including the deployment of additional police personnel, to regulate traffic and crowd movement near the railway stations.

Owing to track maintenance, the Southern Railway, Chennai division, has announced the cancellation of EMU trains between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery from Saturday to August 14, between 09.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. The trains will run from Chennai Beach to Pallavaram and Guduvanchery to Chengalpattu during the above timings.

During this period, MTC will operate special buses from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Guduvanchery, and on the return route from Chengalpattu to Pallavaram via Guduvanchery during the aforementioned period.

Tambaram City Police said passengers are requested to avail these services and to avoid congestion at the Tambaram Bus Terminal. It is advised that the passengers can board buses from the Irumbuliyur bus stop, and Tambaram Bus Stand for free flow of traffic on GST road.

Furthermore, 175 police personnel will be deployed to manage traffic enforcement and Law and Order bandobust duties at places including Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Killambakkam, and Guduvanchery, a press release from Tambaram City Police said.

