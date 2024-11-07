 />
Tambaram City Police conducts raids for drugs at 28 places, arrests six including two Sudanese nationals

As a sequel to the raid conducted at Adobe Valley in Tambaram city limits, the Tambaram police collected information on the peddlers who were involved in supply of drugs to the students in educational institutions. Searches were conducted at 28 places — most of them apartments, by 28 special teams, each headed by an Inspector and assisted by an SI and other ranks, including women police personnel

Updated - November 07, 2024 12:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Tambaram City Police conducted raids at 28 places, mostly apartments.

The Tambaram City Police conducted raids at 28 places, mostly apartments. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tambaram City Police on Wednesday conducted raids on various premises near educational institutions following complaints of growing supply of drugs.

As a sequel to the earlier raid conducted in Tambaram city limits at Adobe Valley, the Tambaram police collected information on the peddlers who were involved in supply of drugs to the students in educational institutions and surrounding premises.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak said intelligence was collected and their locations were identified. Based on the intelligence gathered, searches were conducted at 28 places — most of them apartments, by 28 special teams, each headed by an Inspector and assisted by an SI and other ranks, including women police personnel.

Police said these raids were conducted in eight apartments. The searches have led to the arrest of two Sudan nationals staying at RKV Avenue, at old Pallavaram. Identified as Mohammed Alsmane, 28, and Mohammed Hayathian, 22, both were arrested.

Further investigation revealed that they received ganja on a daily basis in small quantities from six persons who supply them drugs at beck and call. Raids were also conducted on the six premises in Selaiyur police station limits, and four more persons were arrested in these raids.

Police said the raids have led to seizure of ganja and vital information on big supplier in Tamil Nadu and other States. Investigation is in progress.

Published - November 07, 2024 12:08 am IST

